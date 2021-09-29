Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Down 3.5%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

