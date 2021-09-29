Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 5% Lower This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,321.05 or 0.99977947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and $431.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002436 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.00528831 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,021 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

