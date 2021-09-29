W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 9.5%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 24,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,179,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 114,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.