Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $109.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 150.3% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

