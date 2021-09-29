X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading Down 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.11. 24,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 86,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,838,000.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.