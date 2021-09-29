Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

