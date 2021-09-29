XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

XOS stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. XOS has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

