Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 66,694 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $613,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 12.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

