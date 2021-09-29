Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

