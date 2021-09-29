Xponance Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com stock opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $267.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

