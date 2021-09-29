Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,831 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Equity Residential by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Equity Residential stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.