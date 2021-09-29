Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,147 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,695,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $59,347,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $31,446,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

