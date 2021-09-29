Xponance Inc. Sells 3,185 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

