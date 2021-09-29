XYO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.24 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. XYO has a market capitalization of $345.70 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00119318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00168548 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

