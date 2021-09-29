Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 3.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,193 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 71,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

