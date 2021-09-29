Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.88

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 1976678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

