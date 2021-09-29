YEE Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, YEE has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $122,427.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

