Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $7.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,616. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

