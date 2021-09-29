Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report sales of $141.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

