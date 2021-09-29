Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,696. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MGE Energy by 106,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.