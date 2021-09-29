Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.11.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.