Zacks: Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.02 Million

Brokerages expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $71.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $72.70 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $70.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $307.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.07 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.53 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

