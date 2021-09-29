Zacks: Analysts Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 7,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

