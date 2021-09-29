Zacks: Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $53.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $64.70 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $192.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.50 million to $216.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.90 million, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $314.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,892,000 after acquiring an additional 722,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,122,000 after acquiring an additional 822,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

