Zacks: Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $314.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.10 million to $315.30 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $241.04 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.