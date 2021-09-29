Zacks: Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce sales of $9.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 million and the highest is $10.33 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,524. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $788.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.08.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

