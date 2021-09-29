Zacks: Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce sales of $36.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.28 million and the highest is $36.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,329.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $660,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $13,674,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $1,103,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

