Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. People’s United Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

PBCT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 228,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,751. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

