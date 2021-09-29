Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.62 Million

Brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to report $50.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the lowest is $50.32 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $202.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $226.02 million, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $248.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $539.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

