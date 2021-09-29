Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.08 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

