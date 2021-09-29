Zacks: Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Transcat has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

