Zacks: Analysts Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TRIT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 9,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,173. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Triterras by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Triterras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Triterras by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Triterras during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

