Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $419.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.09. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.32. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $344.60 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

