Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.18 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report $419.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $419.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.09. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.32. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $344.60 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.