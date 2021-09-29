Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

Shares of GTLS opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average of $157.56. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.