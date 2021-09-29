Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

