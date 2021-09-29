Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

DY stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.