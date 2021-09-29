Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.82 Million

Brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $111.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.94 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $102.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $472.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $449.15 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

