Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Post $0.52 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in James River Group by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $33.40 on Friday. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

