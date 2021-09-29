Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock remained flat at $$64.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,130. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.