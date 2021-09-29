Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $2.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

Shares of MPWR opened at $490.19 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

