Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

