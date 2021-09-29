Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. 1,458,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.