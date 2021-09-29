Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

