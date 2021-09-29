Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

