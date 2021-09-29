Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. Safehold posted sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 283,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

