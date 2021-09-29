Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 71,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market cap of $714.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

