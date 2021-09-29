Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Unity Software reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of U stock traded down $10.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock worth $146,128,922. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

