Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,693,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

