Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

