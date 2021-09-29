Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.71 EPS

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

EQNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,537. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.