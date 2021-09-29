Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

EQNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 80,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,537. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.